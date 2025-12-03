Delhi power demand hits November record; peak touches 4,486 MW in fortnight

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi is witnessing a record rise in power demand due to the early onset of winter this year. In the second half of last month (16-30 November 2025), the city recorded its highest daily power demand compared to the corresponding period over the last five years, according to fresh data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

What do the latest SLDC numbers show for Delhi’s November peak demand?

The peak demand during the fortnight climbed to 4,486 megawatt (MW), marking an unprecedented surge for November. “A similar trend is observed in the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) distribution area, where the winter peak demand has also risen sharply, reaching 1,455 MW this season, one of the highest recorded in November in recent years,” a TPDDL spokesperson said.

Why could Delhi’s winter peak demand rise further this season? With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a harsher-than-usual winter this year, Delhi’s power demand is expected to scale new highs. The overall winter peak demand for the capital is projected to touch 6,000 MW, surpassing last year’s peak of 5,655 MW. What is TPDDL projecting for its area, and how does it plan to manage supply? The Tata Power-owned distributor expects the winter peak demand in its licensed area of north and north-west Delhi to reach 1,859 MW this season, compared with last year’s peak of 1,739 MW that was met by the discom. The company said it expects to meet the anticipated rise in demand without disruptions.