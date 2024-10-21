India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that India does not believe in "taken-for-granted" relations, and the world is realising that trust and reliability make the foundation of the country's ties. His comments at the NDTV World Summit came amid deepening chill in India's ties with Canada as New Delhi recalled six of its diplomats including the high commissioner, and expelled as many Canadian envoys. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In his address, Modi made no direct reference to the incidents involving Canada. The bilateral ties have soured over Canada's allegations of India's hand in the killing of a radical Khalistani activist, a Canadian citizen. India has denied the charge and asserted that Canada had been unable to provide any evidence to back its claim.

The prime minister said, "India does not form taken-for-granted relations. Our relations are grounded in trust and reliability. The world is also realising this. India is a country whose progress causes happiness in the world."



The world celebrated India's successful Chadrayaan mission like a festival, he said. India's growth, he added, does not incite envy because its progress benefits the entire world. "The world draws happiness from India's rise."



Citing the country's growth in various fields, from infrastructure to digital know-how and the quality of research, he said the all-round changes taking place have become a source of the global trust in India.

It is taking lead in driving the direction of "global future" in many sectors, he said.

The world realises that India is a friend in crises, he said, noting its supply of medicines and vaccines during the Covid period out of humanitarian concerns. India could have earned crores of dollars but it would have at the cost of humanity, he added.