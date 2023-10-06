India elected President of AIBD General Council for third consecutive term

India has been elected as the President of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) General Conference (GC) for the third consecutive term. Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, represents the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, at the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development.

India previously served two terms as President for the AIBD GC from 2018 to 2021 and from 2021 to 2023.

Established in 1977 under Unesco, this international organisation comprises 92 member organisations from 44 countries. These include 26 government members represented by 48 broadcasting authorities, along with 44 affiliates represented by 28 countries and regions across Asia, the Pacific, Europe, Africa, Arab States, and North America. India is one of the founding members of the group.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted the significance of this achievement. He stressed that India's ability to secure this position reflects the confidence of broadcasting organisations worldwide in India's capabilities in guiding and innovating in the field of broadcasting.

This also underscores the global trust in both India and Prasar Bharati as leaders in the broadcasting arena.

The 21st General Conference and Associated Meetings 2023 (GC 2023) of the AIBD were held from 2-4 October 2023 in Port Louis, Mauritius. The conference was chaired by Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. It focused on fostering a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.

