Home / India News / Vijayawada ACB court reserves judgement to Monday on Naidu's bail plea

Vijayawada ACB court reserves judgement to Monday on Naidu's bail plea

The arguments of Naidu's bail and custody petitions concluded in the ACB court on Friday and the judge adjourned the verdict to Monday, Advocate Krishna Murthy said

ANI
The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19 | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has reserved its judgement to Monday on the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The arguments of Naidu's bail and custody petitions concluded in the ACB court on Friday and the judge adjourned the verdict to Monday, Advocate Krishna Murthy said.

The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.

"Inquiry on Chandrababu's custody and bail petitions is adjourned till tomorrow. ACB Court Judge said that she would hear the arguments of both sides tomorrow. Meanwhile, the judge has extended judicial remand till the 19th of this month', said Pramod Kumar Dubey, advocate of Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to a political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by venting their outrage across the country.

On Monday, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters on staged a hunger strike at Lodhi Estate in Delhi against the arrest of the TDP Chief.A parallel protest was also stage by Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari who joined party workers on a hunger strike at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district against Naidu's arrest.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The court will now hear Naidu's plea on October 9.

Also Read

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Karnataka govt plans to set up fact-checking teams to tackle fake news

Funds came from China to disrupt sovereignty: Police FIR against NewsClick

Canada recalls diplomats from India, sends them to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur

Only 49 professors posted at Medical College despite 97 approved posts: HC

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Topics :N Chandrababu Naiducorruption casesAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story