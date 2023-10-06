Home / India News / Funds came from China to disrupt sovereignty: Police FIR against NewsClick

Funds came from China to disrupt sovereignty: Police FIR against NewsClick

The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday, a day after a city court directed it to do so

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI, Chinese telecom giants have floated thousands of shell companies in India.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi Police, in an FIR filed under anti-terror law UAPA following allegations against news portal NewsClick, has alleged that a large amount of funds came from China in order to disrupt India's sovereignty and cause disaffection against the country.

The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday, a day after a city court directed it to do so.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI, Chinese telecom giants have floated thousands of shell companies in India.

"In furtherance of this conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty of India and cause disaffection against India, a large amount of funds was routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally peddled, criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of the Chinese government," the FIR says.

It also alleges that the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha, conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Purkayastha and Amit Charavarty, the human resources department head at NewsClick, have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Also Read

Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemns police action

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

Delhi Police raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick in UAPA case

Newsclick row: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against arrest of founder, HRD

Canada recalls diplomats from India, sends them to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur

Only 49 professors posted at Medical College despite 97 approved posts: HC

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress

PM Modi lays foundation stone for new buildings in Udaipur, Jodhpur Airport

Topics :Delhi PoliceChinafunds

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story