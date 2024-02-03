Home / India News / India emerged as consensus builder following its G20 presidency: Jaishankar

India emerged as consensus builder following its G20 presidency: Jaishankar

The external affairs minister said India's G20 presidency was a "notable period" in the country's diplomatic history

EAM S Jaishankar
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India emerged as a "friend" and "consensus builder" in the world following its successful G20 presidency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, describing it as a "notable period" in the country's diplomatic history.

In an address at a book-launch ceremony, Jaishankar especially referred to New Delhi managing to produce a leaders' declaration at the G20 Summit in September last year, overcoming divisions over the Ukraine conflict.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We had a particularly exciting last 48 hours before we came to that consensus," he said in an oblique reference to the hectic negotiations that went on to bridge the differences over the text to describe the Ukraine conflict in the declaration.

Jaishankar was speaking at the launch of a book titled "India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World". The event was organised by the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies.

"From an Indian perspective, the G20 for us was a test of our ability to emerge as a vishwamitra, a friend, a kind of a consensus builder, a bridge builder in the world today," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister said India's G20 presidency was a "notable period" in the country's diplomatic history.

From getting multilateralism back on track to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to Africa, there is much that India should be proud of, he added.

The induction of the 55-nation African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 was seen as a major milestone of India's presidency of the grouping of the world's 20 big economies in 2023.

The book delves into a diverse array of insights and perspectives from distinguished scholars, policy practitioners and G20 sherpas on India's presidency of the bloc.

The contributors focus on key themes, such as the digital economy, resilient supply chains, environmental standards, climate finance, gender empowerment, the future of multilateralism and the role of the Global South.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Open expanse of Dal Lake in J-K increased to 20.3 sq kms in past 2 years

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, swine flu

India registered massive growth in PV sales in last 10 years: PM Modi

Cops visit Kejriwal, Atishi homes; fail to deliver notices to join probe

Jet Airways case: Supreme Court dismisses JKC plea on new payment plan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :G20 meetingG20 MeetG20 summitS JaishankarExternal Affairs MinistryMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story