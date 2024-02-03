Home / India News / Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, swine flu

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and swine flu

Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:52 AM IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said.

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

