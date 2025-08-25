SC tells Samay Raina, others to apologise for remarks on differently abled

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Samay Raina and four other comedians to issue an unconditional apology over insensitive remarks towards persons with disabilities (PwD) on their podcast.

According to a report by new agency PTI, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a petition filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation. The plea flagged jokes made by comedians Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The organisation also sought guidelines to prevent persons with disabilities from being mocked.

The apex court observed that while humor is an essential part of life, it becomes objectionable when it mocks others and breaches sensibilities. “This is what today’s so-called influencers should keep in mind,” the bench said.

Penalty to be decided in next hearing The court said it would decide the penalty for the comedians at the next hearing. The degree of repentance should be higher than the degree of offending, it’s like purging contempt, Justice Kant noted. ALSO READ: SC decides to appoint amicus over 'ecological imbalance' in Himachal The SC summoned five social media influencers for mocking persons with disabilities, including those affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy and visual impairment. On July 15, the SC had directed the comedians to appear in person after taking note of a petition seeking action over their remarks. Calling it a “serious matter”, the bench warned that their absence would be viewed strictly and made it clear that no further extension beyond two weeks would be granted for filing their responses.