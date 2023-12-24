Home / India News / India's Olympic bid: Gujarat's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Shah

India's Olympic bid: Gujarat's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Shah

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an event in Mumbai that the country would submit a bid to host the Olympics in the year 2036

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed hope the 2036 Olympics will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium here.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an event in Mumbai that the country would submit a bid to host the Olympics that year. The Gujarat government has engaged the services of some of the finest firms to create sports infrastructure to ensure it can host the event.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, a sports event organised in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said Modi had asked all MPs to promote sports in their areas.

"This competition will last for one-and-half months. I will join you after the finals. Sports brings out sportsmanship in us. It is important to lose with grace and have a winning habit. Those who play badly in sports or politics are said to be lacking in sportsmanship," Shah said.

Gujarat has the world's biggest cricket arena in the form of Narendra Modi stadium, and a sports complex is coming up near it, he said.

"It will host the 2036 Olympics (if India's bid is accepted). The government has allocated Rs 4600 crore for Sardar Patel sports complex and Rs 600 crore for Navrangpura sports complex (in Ahmedabad city). This will be India's biggest sports complex," Shah said.

The government is spending a lot to encourage sports in Gujarat, the Union minister added.

He said the 'Khel Mahakumbh' was started by Modi when the latter was chief minister of Gujarat, which has helped several players emerge from different parts of the state.

Topics :Amit ShahOlympicsGujaratAhmedabad

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

