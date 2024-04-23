India faced double wrath of heatwave and water disasters in 2023: WMO

As the Asia region warms more than the global average, tropical nations such as India stand at the risk of a variety of extreme weather ranging from heatwaves, floods, and drought, according to a latest report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on the state of the climate in Asia-2023.

WMO is a United Nations agency which oversees building resources for weather, climate, and water. According to WMO, Asia remained the world’s most disaster-hit region from weather, climate, and water-related hazards in 2023. Floods and storms caused the highest number of reported casualties and economic losses, whilst the impact of heatwaves became more severe.

“Asia is warming faster than the global average. The warming trend has nearly doubled since the 1961–1990 period,” said the report, adding that in India, severe heatwaves in April and June resulted in about 110 reported fatalities due to heatstroke. “A major and prolonged heatwave affected much of South-East Asia in April and May, extending as far west as Bangladesh and Eastern India, and north to southern China, with record-breaking temperatures,” the report said. In India, severe heatwaves in April and June resulted in about 110 fatalities due to heatstroke.

WMO has said the El Niño phenomenon also had a role to play in warming the Asia region. Hot and dry conditions in South Asia in summer 2023 associated with the weaker-than-normal Asian summer monsoon were because of El Niño. For example, in August, India experienced a record-high monthly mean temperature, as well as an unprecedented rainfall deficit for the month.

Extreme hot conditions persisted over South-East Asia from early summer to autumn 2023. This delayed the onset of the Indian summer monsoon in 2023. According to the data collated by WMO, the Indian summer monsoon seasonal rainfall (ISMR), averaged over India as a whole, was 94 per cent of its climatological normal for the 1971–2020 period.

On the other hand, another extreme of precipitation unfolded in other regions of the country and in Asia, causing heavy rains and flooding. In June and July, several flood and storm events resulted in at least 599 reported deaths across India, Pakistan, and Nepal due to flooding, landslides, and lightning. India witnessed landslides in July and August as monsoon rain intensified. Widespread floods and landslides in hill states claimed 25 lives and caused damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Floods were another extreme event across India and Pakistan, causing fatalities and putting focus on the high level of vulnerability of Asia to natural hazard events, especially floods, WMO said.

Last year also marked the rare but long expected event in India of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). The GLOF which originated in South Lhonak in Ladakh led to the collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim, causing widespread devastation downstream. According to the National Emergency Response Centre of India (NERCI), there were over 100 deaths and over 70 missing individuals. This type of disaster, WMO said, is increasingly observed because of climate change-induced glacier retreat and highlights the compounding and cascading risks faced by vulnerable mountain communities.