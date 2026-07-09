India's first hydrogen train set to roll out: Route, significance, and cost

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the service from Jind on July 17, following which commercial operations will begin, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana, where it will serve as a demonstration project before any wider deployment.

The train will make two round-trip daily between Jind and Sonipat, covering a total distance of 356 km. Each one-way journey spans 89 km. It has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of around 2,600.

This marks a significant milestone for Indian Railways, introducing hydrogen fuel cell technology to the country's railway network and placing India among a small group of nations exploring cleaner alternatives to diesel-powered trains.

What makes this train different? Unlike conventional diesel trains, the new train is powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. Instead of burning fossil fuels, hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. As a result, the only direct emission is water vapour, making the technology significantly cleaner than diesel traction. This makes it a better alternative for routes that are not yet fully electrified while also reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Key advantages include: Zero tailpipe carbon emissions because only water vapour is released

Lower dependence on fossil fuels

Reduced air pollution compared with diesel locomotives

Potential pathway towards cleaner transport without requiring full railway electrification Unlike conventional trains, the hydrogen service is supported by dedicated hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling infrastructure. Indian Railways has also installed specialised safety systems, including hydrogen leak and flame detectors, which will be regularly monitored to ensure safe operations.