India, France launch Strategic Space Dialogue to strengthen partnership

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo credit: Blue Origin

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
India and France have launched the Strategic Space Dialogue, seeking to further deepen their nearly-six-decade-old partnership in the sector.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the inaugural India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in Paris on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra led the Indian delegation for the talks with French Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descotes.

The nearly-six-decade-old Indo-French space partnership spans collaborations in technologies for satellite launches, research, operational applications, innovation and NewSpace partnerships for deep space exploration.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) have been partnering in the fields of space medicine, astronaut health monitoring, life support, radiation protection, space debris protection and personal hygiene systems.

Earlier this month, CNES President Philippe Baptiste travelled to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to explore potential areas of collaboration, share knowledge and foster innovation in the field of space science and technology.

In his talks with ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Baptiste recollected the six decades of collaboration between the two space agencies and emphasised their deep commitment to carrying it forward and addressing the challenges and opportunities in the present space ecosystem.

India and France are planning to develop eight to 10 satellites as part of a "constellation" for maritime surveillance to monitor sea-traffic management in the Indian Ocean.

The Indo-French space partnership dates back to 1964 when India's space programme was in its nascent stage as it was experimenting with sounding rockets from Thumba in Kerala.

Somanath had briefed Baptiste on the outcomes emerging from the space sector reforms launched by India and the call for increased participation of industries in France.

Topics :FrancespaceScience

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

