Prez confers Distinguished Service Awards on 84 serving, retired personnel

The President awarded 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three UYSMs and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs) to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu, V-P Dhankhar and PM Modi with the recipients of Distinguished Service Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred Distinguished Service Awards, including 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, on 84 serving and retired personnel of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard.

The awards were presented during a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, former commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps responsible for guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley, was awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), according to the official list of awardees.

"President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred Distinguished Service Awards to 84 serving and retired personnel of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II) in New Delhi," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The President awarded 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three UYSMs and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs) to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries attended the ceremony.

"Attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan where the Distinguished Service Awards were presented. We are proud of all those who have been conferred these awards," he tweeted and shared pictures.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted pictures from the ceremony.

"President Droupadi Murmu presented Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Major General K Narayanan, The Infantry (Retired)," it tweeted.

The recipients of AVSMs include Maj Gen Alok Kacker of the the Army's Infantry, Maj Gen Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi of the Corps of Engineers; Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor and Vice Admiral Adhir Arora of the Navy; and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit of the IAF, according to the list of awardees shared by the ministry.

Lt Gen Aujla of Rajputana Rifles, headquarters, 15 Corps, was among the three recipients of the UYSMs, along with Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari of Kumaon Regiment, 3 Corps and, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta of the Punjab Regiment, headquarters, 14 Corps.

On May 9, President Murmu had conferred eight Kirti Chakras, including five posthumously, on personnel of the Army and paramilitary and police forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

President Murmu had also presented 29 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumously, to the personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory police during a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the defence ministry had said in a statement.

The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

