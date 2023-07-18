Home / India News / India, France negotiations continue on Scorpene submarine deal: Report

India, France negotiations continue on Scorpene submarine deal: Report

Negotiations for India's acquisition for the Scorpene submarines from France are on track and both sides do not expect any sort of difficulty in concluding the deal, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Both countries hailed the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 - Kalvari), a model of 'Make-in- India' and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries.

Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France's Naval Group for buildng three additional Scorpene submarines in India under the P75 programme.

The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms with advanced stealth features and are equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.

A joint statement released with French President Emmanuel Macron on July 14 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted 'Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations'.

Both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the proposed deal for 26 Rafale-Marine fighters have not found mention in the joint statements released by India and France after the Modi-Macron summit.

India has indicated that it wanted to acquire Rafale jets for its Navy and now the negotiations are going to take place. The idea of the roadmap is to open more areas of cooperation, not to enumerate contracts, the sources said.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy.

DAC, which held a meeting last week, also granted the AoN for the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under Buy (Indian) category which will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

A Defence Ministry release said acceptance of Necessity for Rafale Marine aircraft has been approved along with associated ancillary equipment, weapons, simulator, spares, documentation, crew training and logistic support for the Indian Navy from the French Government based on Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA).

It said price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French Government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries.

