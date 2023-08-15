Home / India News / India getting ready for 6G, task force has been set-up, says PM Modi

India getting ready for 6G, task force has been set-up, says PM Modi

He said the world is going to be influenced by technology and even developed countries are willing to learn about the success of Digital India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the swift roll out of 5G technology in the country and said India is now getting ready for 6G and a task force has been set-up for the same.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day Modi said the internet is now reaching every village and the country is now gearing up for quantum computers.

"My country is the fastest country to roll out 5G. We have reached more than 700 districts and now we are getting ready for 6G. We have formed a task force," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He said the world is going to be influenced by technology and even developed countries are willing to learn about the success of Digital India.

Modi said the government is working on a new scheme to push technology in the agriculture sector, under which thousands of self-help group's women will be trained and equipped with drones.

"I see the potential of science and technology among our rural women. Therefore, we are thinking of a new scheme to bring technology to the agriculture sector.

"Agriculture should get a boost. Therefore, we will impart training of drone pilot, drone repair to the women self-help groups. Thousands of such women self-help groups will be provided with drones and training. we are going to start drone flight with 15,000 women SHG," Modi said.

He said that the youth of the nation have huge capability and the government is working on policies to provide them abundant opportunities.

"Today our youth have placed India among the top three start-up systems globally. Global youth is surprised with this capability and power India," Modi said.

He said that the government is using technology to get rid of corruption.

"Today the internet is reaching every village. India is getting ready for quantum computers. Today farmer producer organisations are being created, we are also going to make semiconductors," Modi said.

The prime minister said internet data was very expensive before 2014 and at present the lowest spend is on data, and has resulted in savings for every family.

Also Read

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

Keep Calm & Carry On: UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

India gained new strategic strength in recent years: PM in I-Day speech

Govt policies helped India become world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem: PM

PM begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'parivaarjan'

Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech

Topics :Narendra Modi5GIndependence Day

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story