India gifts 35 ambulances, 66 school buses to organisations in Nepal

India on Sunday donated 35 ambulances and 66 school buses to various organisations across Nepal, enhancing the local infrastructure in the health and education sectors.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the vehicles to the Nepalese officials in the presence of Finance Minister Barshaman Pun at a ceremony.

Out of 101 vehicles, two ambulances were handed over on location in the earthquake-affected Jajarkot and West Rukum districts by the representative of the Embassy of India in the presence of district officials and local residents, a statement from the Indian Embassy here said.

This donation, part of a longstanding initiative coinciding with India's national celebrations, underscores the deep-rooted partnership between India and Nepal, aimed at fostering development and strengthening bilateral relations through improved access to essential services, the statement said.

Finance Minister Pun, in his remarks, appreciated India's various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed that these will strengthen people-to-people connectivity and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Since 1994, India has gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses across Nepal, including those gifted on Sunday. The ambulances and school buses are gifted on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day.

It is part of the government of India's continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen its health and education facilities and to facilitate easy physical access to these services, the statement added.