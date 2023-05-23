Home / India News / India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation

India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation

Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba chaired the review meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
India has already achieved renewable energy capacity of 172 GW and another 129 MW is under implementation, a top official said.

New & Renewable Energy Secretary B S Bhalla mentioned about the capacity during a review meeting with States/UTs on the progress of renewable energy schemes and capacities in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to him, the total installed capacity would be 301 GW, which leaves approximately 200 GW capacity to be added in order to achieve the target of 500 GW capacity from non-fossil fuels.

Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba chaired the review meeting.

Among others, Principal Secretaries (Energy) /Secretaries of Power, New & Renewable Energy from States/UTs participated in the review meeting.

During the meeting, Bhalla emphasised that the role of states becomes critical and they have to facilitate installation of renewable energy plants by providing infrastructure.

Khuba highlighted that the energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of India.

The Ministry of Power & Ministry of New & Renewable Energy are working in unison on a number of initiatives, including increasing the transmission capacity.

The progress of various programmes, including rooftop solar programme and National Green Hydrogen Mission was reviewed at the meeting.

Topics :Indiarenewable energy

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

