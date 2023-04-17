Home / India News / India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc, says MEA

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India's presidency that began on December 1 last year

New Delhi
India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on Monday with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India's presidency that began on December 1 last year.

The second Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders' Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held on Monday, according to the MEA.

India's G20 presidency will continue till November 30.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.

