Home / India News / India hugely growing aviation market but underserved: Air India CEO

India hugely growing aviation market but underserved: Air India CEO

The Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India from the government in January last year

Press Trust of India Istanbul
India hugely growing aviation market but underserved: Air India CEO

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is a hugely growing aviation market but also underserved, especially on international routes, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

The Air India CEO and Managing Director was speaking at a session at the IATA World Air Transport Summit.

While India is a "hugely growing market", it is also an underserved market, as there are less than 50 wide-body aircraft (with domestic carriers), he said.

Earlier this year, Air India placed an order for 470 planes with Boeing and Airbus.

In the context of the aircraft order, Wilson said there is a significant imbalance that the airline is trying to address.

He was referring to the shortage of wide-body planes in India.

Wilson also said that a few years ago, 13 Boeing 787 planes were grounded as Air India did not have funds and there was also a requirement for "30,000 spare parts".

He was responding to a query related to supply-chain issues.

The Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India from the government in January last year.

Responding to a query, Wilson said there is not a "level-playing field" with respect to various aspects in the international aviation space.

While replying to a question in relation to supply-chain issues, he said it is "very frustrating" when you sit on assets, people and opportunities, when there is a delay in new aircraft deliveries.

His comments were in general and not specific to an order.

Also Read

AI, AI Express hired more than 3,900 people this year: Campbell Wilson

Air India's progress has been nothing short of stunning: CEO Wilson

Air India to get fresh brand identity: CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

Air India ground staff pay hike after Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

SC to hear Delhi govt plea against HC order staying notice against Rapido

India committed to minimising digital health divide: VK Paul at G20 meet

Touts spoil tourist areas, action must be taken against them: Goa minister

K'taka issues orders for 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride to women

Content posted against Serum Institute of India prima facie defamatory: HC

Topics :Air IndiaAviationIndian aviation

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story