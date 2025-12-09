From Dharmendra to Piyush Pandey: Public icons India lost in 2025

The year 2025 witnessed India bidding farewell to several prominent figures, the people who had woven their work into our daily life. From actors like Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Asrani to admen like Pritish Nandy, Piyush Pandey and politician Vijay Rupani, these personalities left behind an unmatched legacy which will continue to define their respective fields in the years to come.

Dharmendra (December 8, 1935 – November 24, 2025) Dharmendra (Reuters)

ALSO READ: From Giorgio Armani to Diane Keaton: Global icons world lost in 2025 Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, bid adieu on November 24. Admired for his effortless charm, emotional depth and magnetic screen presence, Dharmendra lit the silver screen in films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke. He moved between romance, comedy and action with rare ease. Generations of actors have drawn inspiration from his longevity and the sincerity he brought to every role.

Zubeen Garg (November 18, 1972 – September 19, 2025) Zubeen Garg (@AlongImna) Zubeen Garg, the singer, composer and actor from Assam, left behind a legacy that bridged regional and mainstream Indian music. Known for the iconic 'Ya Ali' and a vast repertoire of Assamese hits, he brought experimentation and emotional range that shaped the soundscape of the Northeast and influenced artists nationwide. Pritish Nandy (January 15, 1951 – January 8, 2025) Pritish Nandy (X/@rons1212) Pritish Nandy’s imprint ran across journalism, literature, music and cinema. A journalist, poet, editor and film producer, he redefined magazine journalism with his sharp editorial voice, and as a poet he captured the rhythm and anxieties of urban India. His multidisciplinary contributions remain woven into the country’s cultural fabric.

Piyush Pandey (April 18, 1955 – October 24, 2025) Piyush Pandey (X/@gautam_adani) Piyush Pandey was one of India’s most influential advertising creators. He reshaped the way brands spoke to people, crafting campaigns infused with humour, emotion and everyday insight. His creative leadership transformed the industry and shaped generations of young advertisers who learned under him. Vijay Rupani (August 2, 1956 – June 12, 2025) Vijay Rupani (Wikipedia) Senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was killed in the unfortunate Air India crash in June this year. His tenue as the chief minister of Gujarat coincided with a period of industrial growth, investment and post-pandemic recovery in the state. Beginning with grassroots activism, he rose through roles as corporator, Rajkot mayor, legislator, state minister and eventually chief minister, leaving an imprint on Gujarat’s political trajectory.

Asrani (January 1, 1941 – October 20, 2025) Asrani (Photo: PTI) Asrani was among Bollywood’s most recognisable comic talents, known for his impeccable timing and distinctive energy across hundreds of films. From Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar to his unforgettable jailer in Sholay, his performances shaped screen comedy for generations. Satish Shah (June 25, 1951 – October 25, 2025) Satish Shah (Photo: PTI) Satish Shah became a familiar presence in Indian households through television and cinema. Some of his best roles came through the classic sitcoms Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. His performances blended humour, satire and depth, making him a household favourite.