Loco pilots push for FDTL-like rest rules as IndiGo crisis continues

The IndiGo crisis has drawn attention to the working conditions of Indian Railways’ loco pilots, who have for years been demanding limits on duty hours to curb exhaustion and prevent accidents. According to a report by The Economic Times, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has demanded norms for loco pilots similar to those for airline pilots. These include capping duty hours at six hours for passenger (coaching) trains and eight hours for goods trains, ensuring 16 hours of trip rest along with 30 hours of periodic rest, and providing proper amenities for women staff as per Railway Board rules.

The issue comes into focus at a time when India’s aviation industry is grappling with one of its biggest disruptions because of IndiGo’s operational meltdown, mainly due to flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. 'Govt strict with public sector, soft on private firms' The AILRSA alleged that the government is strict with workers in public sectors but soft on big private companies like IndiGo. They added that public-sector workers get punished for protesting, but private airlines can ignore safety rules without consequences. On November 28, the union called for a 48-hour hunger strike, demanding better pay, tax relief, and working conditions.

The union also sought limits on continuous night duty to just two shifts, a rule to ensure crew return to their headquarters within 36 hours, a minimum guaranteed mileage of 120 km, and a complete stop to HQ bypass working. The union said that train drivers face the same problems as pilots and have been demanding better working conditions for many years. What are the current working norms for loco pilots? According to Rule 8 of Hours of Work and Period of Rest (HOER), 2005, a loco pilot is required to work 52 hours per week on average in a two-weekly period.

While responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on August 8, Union Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw said loco pilots’ working hours are closely monitored, and to improve their working conditions, the ministry has taken several steps, such as including air-conditioned running rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation, reading rooms with newspapers and magazines, and proper meals and drinking water for staff during rest periods. Global working conditions of loco pilots The association said that rail staff work under strict duty-hour and rest rules around the world. AILRSA noted that the European Union Railways follow strict cumulative duty and rest limits. Meanwhile, American railroads operate under the Hours of Service Act with mandatory off-duty rest, and Australia and Canada use advanced bio mathematical models to design crew duty schedules.

IndiGo crisis and FDTL rules IndiGo, which operates over 60 per cent of domestic flights in India, is facing one of the worst crises in recent times. The disruptions resulted in mass cancellations, widespread delays and the company paying refunds amounting to ₹827 crore. The airline cancelled over 500 flights on November 5 and at least 650 flights on November 7, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country. The disruptions came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued FDTL rules last year, with phased implementation planned through November. The rules expand rest hours, limit night duties, and mandate 48 hours of weekly rest. However, amid growing disruptions, the DGCA allowed relaxations to the airlines on Friday.