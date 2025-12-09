Andhra sets ₹10,000 cr revenue target for registration, stamps department

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has set a revenue target of over ₹10,000 crore for its Registration and Stamps Department for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The state has identified 430 real estate ventures and aims to facilitate nearly 15,570 user-friendly registrations through these projects, expected to generate ₹250 crore in revenue.

"In this financial year (2025-26), a target of earning ₹10,169 crore revenue through the Registration and Stamps Department has been set. 430 real estate ventures have been identified to implement an action plan to facilitate user-friendly registration," a press release, summarising a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said.