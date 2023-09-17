India in talks with Serum Institute of India for Nipah antibodies

India may not opt for immediate import of Nipah antibodies from Australia this time, as all the affected patients are currently out of danger. However, looking into future needs, given the recurring instances of Nipah outbreaks in the last five years, the government is considering domestic manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies (MAb) used on compassionate grounds for treating Nipah virus infections in India. The government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are already in talks with Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Serum Institute of India did not comment on the development.



The state health minister, Veena George, has expressed relief as no second wave has been reported in the state so far, and the situation is under control, with all the patients out of danger now. Moreover, around 136 samples have tested negative so far, and approximately 1,200 people on the contact list are being closely monitored. Kerala has so far confirmed a total of six cases of Nipah infection since the latest outbreak in the Kozhikode district, including two deaths. On September 13, the state government had sought the import of 50 doses of the antibodies, and following this, the ICMR was planning to import at least 20 doses initially.

All the patients are out of danger, including a child who was facing difficulties until Saturday. The drug, M 102.4, was initially developed for treating Hendra Virus (HeV) (for which fruit bats are natural hosts, as in the case of Nipah) in Australia. The antibody is still referred to by a number and not a name, as clinical trials are yet to be completed, and it is not an approved therapy against Nipah infections.



“All the patients are out of danger, including a child who was facing difficulties until Saturday. Now, the government may not opt for immediate imports, as it will have the option to import within 24 hours, in case of an emergency,” said a source aware of the development. This is considering the fact that the longest stability data for the antibody was 63 weeks, and the entire 20 doses imported during the outbreak in 2018 were wasted. The antibody was imported for compassionate use from the University of Queensland in 2018 for the Nipah outbreak.

Interestingly, M 102.4 is a non-patented drug developed by Dr Christopher C Broder from Australia. According to sources, talks are ongoing between the government of India and Australia, as was the case last time, and also with a consortium of companies in that country who are manufacturing it. However, repeated Nipah outbreaks in Kerala in the last five years—in May 2018, June 2019, September 2021, and September 2023—are turning out to be a concern for the country. As a result, the government is already in talks with the Serum Institute of India to produce it domestically to meet future emergencies. M 102.4 was found effective in vitro (in cells or microorganisms placed in a test tube or culture dish).



Industry experts highlight that not importing this time may be a missed opportunity for the Indian government to conduct Phase-I trials. “In 2018, we were trying to conduct Phase-I trials as well. However, the outbreak was over by the end of May, and we received the MAb on June 4. Hence, the trials did not take place at that time. We even had a protocol in place for Phase-I trials then,” said Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

There is no effective treatment against Nipah virus infections. The monoclonal antibody from Australia has been used so far on some individuals around the world, and there have been no large-scale clinical trials for this so far. In a small Phase-I trial, this antibody was found to be safe. Therefore, experts feel that before India could consider domestic manufacturing of this biological product, large trials need to be conducted.