Home / India News / Chandrababu Naidu is prime conspirator in APSD scam: Andhra CID ADG

Chandrababu Naidu is prime conspirator in APSD scam: Andhra CID ADG

Naidu in his capacity influenced and orchestrated and mooted the whole idea and this was also figured by CID and ED as proceeds of crime, he said

ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department chief N Sanjay on Sunday said that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill development scam adding that Naidu in his capacity had orchestrated the whole idea of doing corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, N Sanjay said, "This is a scam of Rs 371 crores of government money. This money was given as a nomination to a company named Siemens by the AP govt. Money was going out of government hands just on the nomination basis."

"Out of the Rs 371 crores given, Rs 241 crores were also going to other private companies which was also pointed out by ED. Naidu in his capacity influenced and orchestrated and mooted the whole idea and this was also figured by CID and ED as proceeds of crime," he added.

He further explained the details of the AP Skill development scam.

"The whole scam happened because of the projection of the 90:10 formula, Siemens says we have nothing to do with all this as we are headquartered in Germany. Funds were given to several people who projected training specifics. Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in this scam. He (Naidu) and his then-skill development minister gave false projections before the Council of Ministers," he said.

Denying the allegations made by Andhra CID, former MD of Siemens Suman Bose said, "No corruption happened. This is one of the finest pieces of the project. There was 100 per cent transparency throughout the project. There was no shell company. They need to produce to the court evidence related to fake invoices. If everything was done and delivered, how can you say the ingredients for this project were fake? Otherwise, how could it be delivered?"

Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill

Namami Gange members perform 'Ganga Aarti' for long life of PM Modi

India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Minister

Global outlook towards India changed after Modi came to power: Rijiju

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Topics :Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshScam

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story