Red Fort blast: Al-Falah gets show-cause over 'false accreditation claims'

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, which is under scanner in connection with the Delhi blast probe, for displaying false accreditation on its website, officials said on Thursday.

In the show-cause notice, the NAAC said it has noted that the Al-Falah University, "which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC", has publicly displayed on its website that "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)." "This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders," the show-cause notice read.