India is emerging as trusted defence partner: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the 1999 Kargil War, saying Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds everyone of the "extraordinary courage" displayed by the armed forces in the face of extreme challenges.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that India continues to strengthen its defence capabilities and is emerging as a trusted global defence partner.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride, and it reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers."

"The towering peaks of Kargil, the harsh weather, the enemy's challenge--every circumstance stood before our soldiers, but their resolve was greater than every challenge. They dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India. Today, on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', I pay my humble respects to all the brave martyrs and valiant soldiers," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also highlighted the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' organised to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. "This year, a special 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' has been organised. This motorcycle journey, which began on July 14th from the National War Memorial in Delhi, will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass," PM Modi said.

"Its message is - 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute.' This journey reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation can never be forgotten," he added. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and honour the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay. The Prime Minister also highlighted India's growing indigenous defence capabilities, citing the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri and recent defence technology tests conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "A few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was commissioned in the Indian Navy. This modern warship has been designed in India and built in India. It incorporates more than 75 per cent indigenous materials. It is a symbol of the growing strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned the successful testing of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and the Kusha missile. "This month, DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. Behind this success is the collective hard work of our scientists and engineers. Just two-three days ago, DRDO successfully tested the Kusha missile as well," he said. "Today, be it defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is consistently moving towards new heights," PM Modi added. "At the beginning of this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was reached for the BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's trust in India's defence equipment and technology is increasing," he added.