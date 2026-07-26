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Students more important than any post: Shah after Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

His remarks came after Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid mounting pressure due to the protests over the Neet paper leak controversy

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the country, youth and students are far more important than any position for BJP workers and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exemplifies this principle.

His remarks came after Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid mounting pressure due to the protests over the Neet paper leak controversy.

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks," he said in a post on X late Saturday night. 

 

"For the BJP, the nation, our youth and students hold far greater importance than any position," he said.

The decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable, Shah said.

"I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the Neet examination," the Home Minister said.

Shah said Pradhan has brought about significant reforms in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), arrangements for examinations in mother tongues, expansion of PM SHRI Schools, promotion of digital education, skill development, and strengthening industry-academia coordination during his tenure.

"His efforts toward making the examination system more inclusive and student-centric have also been noteworthy. His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Amit ShahDharmendra PradhanNEETQuestion paper leak

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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