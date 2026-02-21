India unveils 'Baku Evenings' to promote its heritage in Azerbaijan

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched 'Baku Evenings', a new cultural series aimed at promoting the country's culture, education, arts, and heritage through engaging community events in Azerbaijan.

The inaugural edition organised on February 20 celebrated the Sanskrit and Hindi languages in a bid to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries, an embassy official said.

The event saw the participation of several guests, including Dhruv Trivedi, lecturer of Sanskrit and Hindi at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, along with some of his students.

'Baku Evenings' seeks to foster meaningful cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan, the official said.

The gathering focused on celebrating India's ancient and living language, Sanskrit and the old language Hindi. Diplomat Abhay Kumar, also a writer, artist and a language enthusiast, engaged with students, who shared their passion through recitations of timeless Sanskrit shlokas. The two sides also had lively conversations in Hindi and insightful discussions on Indian culture and literature. "Participants highlighted the profound wisdom embedded in Sanskrit texts and the expressive vibrancy of modern Hindi, underscoring the growing interest in Indian languages among Azerbaijani youth," the embassy said in a statement. The session also witnessed participation from members of the Indian diaspora, including students and a group of social media influencers from Azerbaijan, the official said.