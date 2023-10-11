Home / India News / India launches 'Operation Ajay' for return of citizens from war-torn Israel

India launches 'Operation Ajay' for return of citizens from war-torn Israel

The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
India is launching 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Wednesday.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," he said.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

