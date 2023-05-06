Home / India News / India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded 2,961 Covid infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Following the new cases, the country's Covid infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

Hybrid immunity may be behind difference in India-China Covid numbers

Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey

Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

LIVE: India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

India's democracy 'most functional' on any global parameters: V-P Dhankhar

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

Topics :CoronavirusIndia

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story