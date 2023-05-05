CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace



“The menace of fake registrations and issuance of bogus invoices for passing of fake ITC has become a serious problem, wherein fraudulent people engage in dubious and complex transactions, causing revenue loss to the government", CBIC said while releasing guidelines for the special drive on Friday. The Central Board or Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will conduct a two-month-long special drive to detect fake GST registrations and curb menace of input tax credit (ITC) fraud.



Fake/non-genuine registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credit (ITC) to unscrupulous recipients by issuing invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services or both, it said. Various modus operandi of obtaining such fake registrations have been detected by Central and State Tax administrations. In some cases, forged documents, such as forged electricity bills, property tax receipts, rent agreements, etc. are being used as proof of principal place of business to obtain GST registration, the apex body highlighted.