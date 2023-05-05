Home / India News / India logs 3,611 new Covid-19 case, active infections down to 33, 232

India logs 3,611 new Covid-19 case, active infections down to 33, 232

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 3,611 new Covid-19 case, active infections down to 33, 232

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289).

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron

Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

Top headlines: Double digit growth for Apple India, new PMLA rules & more

Explained: How do India's different states choose their state animals?

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaIndia

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story