Home / India News / India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

India recorded 473 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 7,623, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded 473 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 7,623, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,839 with seven deaths which include one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,47,472 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron

4 dead, several missing as boat capsizes in Tamsa River in UP's Ballia

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know

2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations

Topics :CoronavirusIndia

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story