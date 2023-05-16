Home / India News / India logs 656 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 13,037

India logs 656 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 13,037

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
India has recorded 656 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,790 with 12 deaths which includes three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131)

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronavirusIndiaCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

