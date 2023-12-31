India logs highest single day rise in Covid-19 cases in 10 months

On Sunday, the country logged 841 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day rise in more than 10 months. As India sees out 2023, the last two weeks of December have seen close to 8,500 Covid-19 cases, and there is a renewed sense of caution as Covid-19 makes a comeback this winter.

In December 2023, the JN.1 variant, believed to be a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, arrived in the southern state of Kerala with a positive RT-PCR sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district. The first confirmed case of the JN.1 variant in India was detected in a 79-year-old woman from Kerala on December 17, as the active caseload in the country stood at 1,701. Since then, the number of active Covid patients has more than doubled, with the national active caseload reaching 4,309 as of December 31.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The number of Covid cases in India has risen from 45,004,816 on December 17 to 45,013,272 on December 31, an increase of 8,456 cases in just two weeks. While the daily case increase used to remain under 200 in early December, India logged 841 fresh cases on Sunday, its highest single-day rise in more than ten months.

Kerala has been the prime contributor to this tally, with the state accounting for more than 50 per cent of all active cases in India. Active cases stand at 2,082, with the state recording 23 deaths since December 17.

The country has recorded 48 deaths across ten states and two union territories since December 18. Of these, Kerala has witnessed 23 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 12 deaths, Maharashtra with 3 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 2 deaths, and Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, and Puducherry with one casualty each.

Speaking on the rising trend of cases, Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital said that December has witnessed a concerning surge in Covid-19 cases, underscoring the ongoing challenges in pandemic management.

“The new JN.1 variant has a single new spike mutation in comparison to Omicron, that evades the immune response easily, making it a highly infectious strain that may affect all stages of life,” he added.

The global health body World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the JN.1 variant to be a separate variant of interest (VOI) apart from its parent lineage BA.2.86, due to its rapid increase in prevalence.

Government Action

The government had already pressed into action, asking all hospitals to conduct mock drills to ensure preparedness in case of any spike. In a letter dated December 11, Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant had called for a pan-India drill across all hospitals (both public and private) between December 13 to 17.

This was followed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking all hospitals to conduct mock drills once every three months to prepare as the country witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases.

On December 18, the Health Ministry released an advisory urging all states to implement the necessary public health measures and report district-wise Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities to minimise the risk of an increase in disease transmission by adhering to maintenance of respiratory hygiene.

States and union territory administrations had also been encouraged to guarantee sufficient testing in every district, in accordance with the Covid-19 testing recommendations. Additionally, the advisory urged states to do more RT-PCR tests. They were also requested to submit positive samples to the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (Insacog) laboratories for genome sequencing.

Current Outlook

163 samples across ten states and union territories have been detected to have the JN.1 sub-variant till Sunday, according to figures updated by Insacog on their website.

Kerala, with 83 cases, had the maximum number of JN.1 cases, followed by 34 cases in Gujarat, 18 in Goa, 8 in Karnataka, 7 in Maharashtra, 5 in Rajasthan, 4 in Tamil Nadu, 2 in Telangana, and 1 in Delhi and Odisha.

Speaking on the distinctiveness of the new variant, Joshi said that the variant’s uniqueness lies in a fusion of genetic nuances, setting it apart from its counterparts. “Fever, cough, cold, headache, gastrointestinal disorders, breathing issues are some of the common symptoms of Covid JN.1,” he added.



Speaking on the rising trend of cases in India, Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital said that with the weather conditions favourable for influenza-like illnesses presently, and increased chances of transmission due to confined spaces, the number of cases is going to increase.

Several hospitals such as the capital’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital have decided to step up on Covid screening, testing, and rehabilitation for seriously ill patients.

AIIMS New Delhi has decided to set up a Covid screening Outpatient Department (OPD) in their emergency department, while 12 beds in the ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously ill patients.





Active Covid-19 Cases In India Date Number of Active Cases 17-Dec 1,701 (18-Dec) 1,838 19-Dec 1,970 20-Dec 2,311 21-Dec 2,669 22-Dec 2,997 23-Dec 3,420 24-Dec 3,724 25-Dec 4,054 26-Dec 4,170 27-Dec 4,093 28-Dec 4,097 29-Dec 4,091 30-Dec 3,997 31-Dec 4,309 Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare While the cases have risen, it is absolutely necessary for us to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is frequent hand sanitisation, wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitisation of common usage surfaces, Tayal said.