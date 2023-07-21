Home / India News / TRAI imposes penalty of Rs 35 cr on telcos for violating call, sms norms

TRAI imposes penalty of Rs 35 cr on telcos for violating call, sms norms

Telecom operators have disconnected 15,382 and 32,032 connections during the calendar year- 2021 and 2022, respectively, for violating Telecom Commercial Communication Customers Preference Regulation

Telecom regulator Trai has imposed a penalty of Rs 34.99 crore on service providers for failing to curb pesky calls and sms on their network, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that as per the reports, telecom operators have disconnected 15,382 and 32,032 connections during the calendar year- 2021 and 2022, respectively, for violating Telecom Commercial Communication Customers Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018.

"TRAI has imposed financial disincentives of Rs 34,99,98,000 on the Access Service Providers for failing to curb unsolicited commercial communications in their networks from Registered Telemarketers," Vaishnaw said.

