Home / India News / 'India must revamp education system to make globally employable workforce'

'India must revamp education system to make globally employable workforce'

Given the shortages that could occur in the rest of the world, he said, clearly Indian population will be the global workforce

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India needs to revamp and improve its higher education system to take advantage of the declining working age population in developed countries like the US and European nations, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagryia said on Wednesday.

"The global picture... what is happening really is that the populations in most of the countries are ageing, and as a part of this working age population -- 15 to 64 -- is declining in most of the major countries. It's going to decline in China, the United States and European nations," he said.

India is really going to be the only large country aside from Africa, which would be contributing positively to the working age group of the world, he said at the release event of the report titled 'The Rise of India's Middle Class'.

Citing the United Nations Population Division numbers, he said, India would be adding something close to 150 million individuals in the working age population category 15 to 64 by 2040.

Given the shortages that could occur in the rest of the world, he said, clearly Indian population will be the global workforce.

"This is where I think transition that is happening to the middle class that is going to be really very critical, because that is the population from which a lot of would migrate. Therefore, it is extremely important for India to revamp its higher education system, because there would be global demand of more educated workforce," he said.

It makes it even more urgent to reform the higher education system, improve the quality of education, because ultimately India is going to be defining the global workforce.

"It also seems to me that the acceptance of the Indian diaspora in the country of destination, generally, is much higher than perhaps the most of the countries because we culturally have tremendous power to assimilate in whichever local population into which we go," he said.

Despite anti-immigration policies etc., he said, "I don't believe that it's going to be able to stop the flow of the workforce. Demand is going to be so much stronger".

Also Read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

No perceptible effect on economy: NITI Aayog VC on Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

HC allows Go First lessors to inspect aircraft, carry out maintenance

DGCA ties up with European agency to develop unmanned aircraft systems

Health ministry asks NMC to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

PM to visit 4 states on Jul 7-8, inaugurate projects worth Rs 50,000 cr

Telecom department overhauls vigilance mechanism, revokes officers' power

Topics :Niti Aayoghigher educationeducation systemArvind Panagariya

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story