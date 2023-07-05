Telecom department overhauls vigilance mechanism, revokes officers' power



The vigilance clearance instead has to be taken at DoT’s headquarters through a portal. Also, four additional directors have been appointed in the vigilance wing. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revoked the authority of vigilance officers posted at 22 telecom circles to provide clearance to field officials as a part of a broader effort to restructure its vigilance setup.



Previously, vigilance clearance for field officials (Grade C and D) was handled by the respective vigilance officers. The circular also states that any cases of field units that are currently under examination by a vigilance officer will be handed over to one of the zonal directors. A circular by the DoT said, "Any complaint received in the field, will be transferred to Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) DoT for further decision. However, CVO DoT may seek the assistance of officers in the field units on a need basis, for preventive vigilance/investigation, etc.”