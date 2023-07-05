Telecom department overhauls vigilance mechanism, revokes officers' power

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revoked the authority of vigilance officers posted at 22 telecom circles to provide clearance to field officials as a part of a broader effort to restructure its vigilance setup.
The vigilance clearance instead has to be taken at DoT’s headquarters through a portal. Also, four additional directors have been appointed in the vigilance wing.
A circular by the DoT said, "Any complaint received in the field, will be transferred to Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) DoT for further decision. However, CVO DoT may seek the assistance of officers in the field units on a need basis, for preventive vigilance/investigation, etc.”
Previously, vigilance clearance for field officials (Grade C and D) was handled by the respective vigilance officers. The circular also states that any cases of field units that are currently under examination by a vigilance officer will be handed over to one of the zonal directors.
The wing supervises the vigilance functions of officers posted in DoT and its subordinate offices. The DoT vigilance setup also covers, DoT officers deputed to public sector undertakings (PSUs) like MTNL, Indian Telephone Industries (ITI), BSNL, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), and other departments. A full-time CVO of the rank of joint secretary leads the vigilance wing.