With the signing of the India-United Kingdom (UK) free trade agreement (FTA) around 10 days away, a report said on Tuesday New Delhi needed to be wary of London’s proposed carbon tax and insert a suitable text in the chapters to deal with the impact.

Once the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is launched, UK products will continue to enter India at zero duties. However, Indian products may pay 20-35 per cent tariff equivalent to CBAM charges, impacting the tariffs on Indian products, the report prepared by think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

After the European Union (EU), the UK had launched a consultation to address carbon leakage risks. It plans to introduce emissions reporting in 2025 and a phased implementation of the measures in 2026.

While the FTA promises modest gains for India, it must carefully navigate the potential ‘burdensome obligations’ on non-trade issues, such as labour, environment, gender, and digital trade, the report said.

“The FTA’s sustainability aspect, notably its potential impact on India’s garment industry, holds particular significance, as it could lead to non-tariff barriers aimed at promoting sustainability. Moreover, India must consider the potential introduction of a CBAM by the UK and address this in the FTA’s provisions,” the report said.

India must make domestic rules and standards before making commitments under FTAs on the non-trade issues. Besides, India should not agree to free cross-border data flows since ownership of national data is crucial for developing public services.

“India should never agree to binding commitments as it will lock in the future. Much the same way, the Information Technology Agreement (ITA) 1 agreement locked us out of electronic hardware manufacturing. Negotiating labour standards could be tricky,” it said, adding that demanding labour standards might mean a ban on labour-intensive exports and India should be careful.