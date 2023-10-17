Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Kharge trying to do damage control ahead of Rajasthan polls, claims BJP

Kharge trying to do damage control ahead of Rajasthan polls, claims BJP

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also criticised Shashi Tharoor's assertion that Kharge could be a potential Prime Minister candidate

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement claiming that if the Congress retains power in Rajasthan, they will also come to power at the Centre in 2024. While speaking with news agency ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo dismissed Kharge's assertion as baseless and an attempt at damage control before the upcoming state elections.

Deo stated, "It's very difficult to imagine on what basis Mallikarjun Kharge is making such a claim that if they win Rajasthan, they will sweep India. This is his own political science thought because no other political pundit can predict that if you win a state, you can sweep the country."

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Assembly elections in all five states, indicating that Kharge's claims were unfounded and an attempt to instill false hope within the Congress party.

"Kharge probably smells some kind of hope in Rajasthan that's why he is making such claims. He is trying to do damage control before the actual results are published," Deo stated.

Regarding Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's statement suggesting Kharge or Rahul Gandhi as potential Prime Ministerial candidates if the opposition alliance wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Deo suggested that Tharoor's remarks were an attempt to settle political scores. He implied that Tharoor's comments reflected internal dynamics within the Congress party, indicating a lack of scope for competitors within the party's dynastic politics.

"By trying to project Kharge as a competitor to Rahul Gandhi, probably Tharoor is getting back at Kharge because the Gandhi family doesn't tolerate competitors. They will never tolerate someone with greater experience", he added.

BJP has already announced 41 candidates for Rajasthan, where state Assembly polls will be held on November 25. There are 200 seats up for elections, and a party must win 101 to form government in the state. Congress won the last state Assembly polls in 2018, forming the state government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Congress is yet to announce its candidate list for Rajasthan.
 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

Congress to EC: Book Amit Shah for 'provocative' comments in Chhattisgarh

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Gehlot responsible for stalling East Rajasthan Canal project: Rathore

Congress will come to power in 2024 if it can retain Rajasthan, says Kharge

Congress demands national status for ERCP, begins yatra in Rajasthan

Topics :Shashi TharoorRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanmallikarjun khargeBJPCongressIndian National CongressState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly electionsElection newsElection campaignElections in IndiaIndian electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

World Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to Isro

Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISIL

State borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report

Next Story