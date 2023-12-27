Home / India News / India-Nepal border under tight vigil ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

India-Nepal border under tight vigil ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

Intelligence units have also been asked to keep an eye on religious places along the border

Press Trust of India Maharajganj (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
The state police and the Sashastra Seema Bal along with intelligence agencies have increased vigil on the India-Nepal border in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday.

The tight watch is being maintained on the porous border of India-Nepal ahead of Modi's arrival for the inauguration of Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya on 30 December.

The grand Ram Temple is slated for inauguration on January 22.

"To prevent the movement of unwanted elements in the area, the security agencies have been asked to ascertain the identities of people before allowing them to cross over through the border," Deputy Inspector General, Sashastra Seema Bal, Gorakhpur, Akhileshvar Singh said.

"Cameras have been put on SSB posts besides the main roads. Dog squads and one platoon of women wing have also been deployed. Metal detectors have been installed at Sonauli and Thuthibari outposts on the Indo-Nepal border," Singh said.

In addition to this, security agencies such as Indo-Nepal Border Police, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and intelligence agencies have been asked to be on alert on the border, Singh added.

Intelligence units have also been asked to keep an eye on religious places along the border.

Police and SSB in Maharajganj, Siddharthanagar, Shravasti and Balrampur districts, which share the border with Nepal, have been put on high alert, the DIG said.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Nepal tiesNepalIndia-BhutanAyodhya

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

