Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

The passengers will be allowed to rebook any other Air India flight operating on the same route in the next three days free of charge

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Tata-owned Air India on Wednesday announced that it is launching "Fog Care" at the Delhi Airport to mitigate the impact of disruptions due to fog on air passengers. This is part of its FogCare initiative introduced last winter. Under the initiative, the carrier will allow passengers to cancel or reschedule their flights without any extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays.

In a statement, Air India said, "With the winter months upon us, disruption to flights due to the thick fog that descends upon northern India is an unfortunate reality."

"We are thinking proactively and helping you with steps to isolate the impact of fog on you & flight operations. You can check your flight status and reschedule or cancel your impacted flights at no extra cost. This will also help you avoid travelling to the airport and the inconvenience of long waits at the airport," it added.

The passengers will be allowed to rebook any other Air India flight operating on the same route in the next three days free of charge, till March 31, 2024.

In case of cancellation, a full refund will be given within one year of the original date of travel. However, it will only be applicable for the portion of the journey affected by fog.

The company added that the offer can only be availed free of cost only once. "Once this offer is availed, any further change or cancellation would be chargeable," it said.

"The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity," said Rajesh Dogra, chief customer experience officer, Air India.

The airline also said that "passengers of these flights will be kept updated with flight-specific advisories and offered easy options in advance to ease their travel experience."

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

