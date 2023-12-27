Home / India News / PM to chair conference of chief secretaries in Delhi on Thursday-Friday

PM to chair conference of chief secretaries in Delhi on Thursday-Friday

The key focus of the National Conference of Chief Secretaries this year will be 'Ease of Living'

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries here in the national capital on Thursday and Friday.

This is the third such conference; the first was held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January 2023 in Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Such conferences of Chief Secretaries are organised to encourage participative governance and partnership between the Centre and the state governments. This year, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries will be held starting today.

The three-day conference will witness the participation of more than 200 people, comprising representatives of the central government, chief secretaries and other senior officials of all states and Union territories.

"It will lay the groundwork for collaborative action to achieve a better quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

The key focus of the National Conference of Chief Secretaries this year will be 'Ease of Living'. The conference will emphasise the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States.

With special emphasis on easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery, the five sub-themes that will be discussed in the conference are land and property; electricity; drinking water; health; and schooling.

Apart from these, special sessions will also be held on cyber security: emerging challenges; perspectives on AI, stories from the ground: aspirational block and district programmes; the role of states: rationalisation of schemes and autonomous entities and enhancing capital expenditure; AI in governance: challenges and opportunities.

Besides these, focused deliberations will also be done on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation; amrit sarovar; tourism promotion, branding and role of states; and PM Vishwakarma Yojana and PM SVANidhi.

"Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the conference so that the States can replicate the success achieved in one state or manoeuvre as per their own requirements," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Also Read

Modi to chair third national conference of chief secretaries from Dec 27-29

New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries

How many secretaries were OBC from 2004 to 2014: JP Nadda replies to Rahul

Cong appoints vice presidents, general secretaries in Andhra Pradesh unit

How interim Budget became a potent tool in the hands of poll-bound govts

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

State govt will bear medical expenses of those affected in Ennore gas leak

J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

Poonch ambush: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

PM Modi shares video of students' tour of his residence on Christmas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi governmentgovernment policiesModi govt

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story