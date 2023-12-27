Home / India News / Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J-K: Rajnath Singh

Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J-K: Rajnath Singh

The Minister reached here on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Lauding the troops for their bravery, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had full faith that that the army will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I believe in your bravery and steadfastness Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," Singh said, addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri.

Rajnath SinghJammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

