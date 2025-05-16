LIVE news updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj airbase today
A day after meeting security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat on Friday. Singh is also likely to visit the India-Pakistan border area in the state.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday hailed the fantastic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) clinched with India as he came down heavily on the Opposition Conservative Party for wanting to rip it up.
During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Starmer pointed to the Labour government's success in completing the FTA negotiations with India last week after the Tories failed to strike a deal while in government over the past eight years.
Starmer locked horns with Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch over the Labour government's employment and business record.
Over the past week, we have secured a historic trade deal with India and a landmark agreement with the United States, protecting and creating British jobs, slashing tariffs and driving economic growth, said Starmer.
The UK PM pointed to Badenoch's statements last week, which branded as fake news Indian assertions that the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) agreed to prevent temporary foreign workers duplicating social security contributions in both countries had been on the table during negotiations with the previous government.
Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has secured a dual-currency loan worth the equivalent of $2.9 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. This marks the largest offshore loan raised by an Indian company in over a year.
10:08 AM
Putin 'must pay price for avoiding peace' in Ukraine, says UK PM Keir Starmer
"Putin's tactics to dither and delay, while continuing to kill and cause bloodshed across Ukraine, (are) intolerable," Starmer said in a statement ahead of the ahead of a European Political Community meeting in Albania on Friday. The summit is taking place the same day talks are expected between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.
9:50 AM
DoE directs DPS Dwarka to reinstate 32 students removed over fee dispute
After parents of DPS Dwarka students approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) instructed the school to immediately reinstate 32 students removed from the school rolls over a fee dispute. In an order to the school, the DoE stated that the school's actions violated court directions, which prohibit fee hikes without the department's approval.
9:44 AM
Seattle judge rescinds order directing Trump administration to admit 12,000 refugees
A judge on Thursday rescinded an order that would have required the Trump administration to admit some 12,000 refugees into the United States. US District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle issued the order earlier this month following instructions from a federal appeals court that said the government must process refugees who before Jan 20 already had “arranged and confirmable” travel plans to enter the US.
9:37 AM
NHRC writes to states, union territories on ending manual scavenging
The NHRC has written to all states and union territories asking them to ensure "immediate implementation" of directives issued by the Supreme Court in a 2023 verdict, aimed at eradicating manual scavenging and hazardous sewer cleaning. The rights panel has suggested a slew of measures to authorities, including the establishment of "robust monitoring systems to ensure real-time compliance and deterrence", the rights panel said on Thursday.
9:23 AM
Celebi banned keeping national security in view: MoS Civil Aviation
"Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is a Turkey-based company that gives ground services at many airports in the country. Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. In view of the current situation, this has become an issue of national security. Keeping security in mind, Celebi has been banned in the country," MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated.
9:20 AM
Massive traffic congestion in Delhi's New Friends Colony
Traffic movement in parts of New Friends Colony in southeast Delhi was thrown into disarray on Thursday evening after mounds of silt from a drain-cleaning drive were dumped along the C V Raman Marg, choking a key arterial road and triggering a massive jam that is likely to spill over into Friday, an official said.
9:18 AM
US officials looking into former FBI chief Comey's '8647' post about Trump
US law enforcement officials said on Thursday they were looking into a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey depicting an image of "8647," which some Trump supporters interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump. Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, later took down the post, saying he was unaware the apparent political message could have been associated with violence.
9:16 AM
South African president to meet Trump in bid to mend ties
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to hold talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on May 21 and hopes to ease a simmering diplomatic row between the two nations. Ramaphosa will visit the US from May 19 to 22 and meet Trump at the White House.
8:49 AM
UK High Court denies Nirav Modi bail again in Rs 6,498-cr PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the Rs 6,498.20 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been imprisoned in the UK since March 2019. Modi’s extradition to India has already been approved by the High Court of the UK, the CBI added, further stating that the fugitive diamond merchant has applied for the 10th time seeking bail. Read here for a detailed story.
