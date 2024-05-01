Home / India News / India, Nigeria agree to early conclusion of local currency settlement

India, Nigeria agree to early conclusion of local currency settlement

A local currency settlement system between the two countries would help in promoting the use of Indian Rupee and Nigerian Naira for cross-border transactions

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Nigeria have agreed to an early conclusion of a local currency settlement system agreement to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

According to the department of commerce, a seven-member delegation from India led by Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Amardeep Singh Bhatia visited Abuja, Nigeria for the second session of India-Nigeria Joint Trade Committee (JTC) on April 29-30. It was held after a gap of five years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both sides have identified several focus areas to enhance bilateral trade and mutually beneficial investments.

The sectors include crude oil, natural gas, pharmaceuticals, unified payments interface (UPI), local currency settlement system, power and renewable energy, agriculture and food processing, education, transport, railway, aviation, and MSMEs development.

"Both sides agreed to the early conclusion of a local currency settlement system agreement to further strengthen bilateral economic ties," the department has said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A local currency settlement system between the two countries would help in promoting the use of Indian Rupee and Nigerian Naira for cross-border transactions.

There are several Indian companies present in Nigeria in telecom, hydrocarbons, textiles, chemicals, electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals, plastics, IT and auto sectors.

Indian automobile companies have a significant presence in Nigeria.

India's main exports to Nigeria include machinery and instruments, drugs, pharma and fine chemicals, transport equipment, electronic goods, and manufacture of metals. Imports mainly include petroleum, crude and products, non-ferrous metals, wood and wood products, and cashew nuts.

The bilateral trade stood at USD 11.85 billion (exports $5.2 billion and imports $6.7 billion) in 2022-23. The trade was about $15 billion in 2021-22.

Further, a senior commerce ministry official delegation also visited Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

WI-AUS Test: Joseph's 7 wkts help West Indies beat Australia in a thriller

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Blue Tigers go down defending

Nigeria aims Brics in two years, join G-20 in new foreign policy push

From helipads to drone zones: Here's how NHAI plans to transform highways

Parents to sue Serum Institute over daughter's alleged Covishield death

Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh released from Bareilly jail after HC grants bail

100 Schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threats; Delhi Police suspects hoax

Maharashtra Day 2024: Schools, banks, offices to remain closed today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NigeriaIndia-NigeriaReserve BankRBI Policycurrency marketCurrency

First Published: May 01 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story