India no longer a sleeping giant; its rise unstoppable, says VP Dhankhar

Referring to the International Day of Democracy, the vice president said artificial intelligence was a tool for good governance. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said India was no longer a "sleeping giant", emphasising that the country's ascent is now unstoppable.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, Dhankhar asserted that education is service and not commerce. "The quality of education defines democracy," he said.

Dhankhar further said middlemen had been removed permanently from the corridors of power, which had been infested with corruption earlier.

Referring to the International Day of Democracy, the vice president said artificial intelligence was a tool for good governance.

"India was earlier called a sleeping giant which is no longer the case. India is on the rise. Its rise is unstoppable," Dhankhar added.


First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

