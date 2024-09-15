Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiGo passengers wait inside plane as Mumbai-Doha flight faces tech issue

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the long flight delay and that they had to wait for long. The flight was to take off on Sunday early morning

Indigo
IndiGo said its flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai to Doha, was delayed due to a technical reason. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Passengers of an IndiGo flight from the city to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours as the flight was delayed due to a technical issue on Sunday.

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the long flight delay and that they had to wait for long. The flight was to take off on Sunday early morning.

Passengers were inside the aircraft for more than four hours before they deplaned.

The flight is now expected to take off later in the day from the Mumbai airport, sources in the know said.

IndiGo said its flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai to Doha, was delayed due to a technical reason.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays," the airline said in a statement.

While apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo said its airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements.

On Sunday morning, a passenger on X said the flight was stuck for four hours due to a technical problem and that the immigration authority was not giving permission to offload the passengers.

The airline also said passengers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination, it added.


First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

