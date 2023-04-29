Home / India News / India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

Temperatures aren't the only factor that makes heat waves dangerous. Humidity can also be fatal when the human body can't cool itself by sweating

Bloomberg
India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


India is predicting blistering heat across swathes of the country in May, which could strain the power network, hurt the economy and threaten people’s lives.

Monthly maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal over east-central and eastern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department. Parts of northeast India will also see hotter weather.
The South Asian nation has been bracing for a searing summer after record-shattering heat in 2022 that caused widespread suffering and affected global wheat supplies. Businesses and traders are now factoring in extreme weather in their investment decisions as the frequency of such events increases.

Heat waves trigger spikes in electricity use as people switch on their air conditioners and fans, piling more pressure on the power grid and increasing the risk of blackouts. For the millions in the world’s most populous country who toil outdoors, many without adequate protection, the heat leads to productivity losses and can even be deadly. 
Temperatures aren’t the only factor that makes heat waves dangerous. Humidity can also be fatal when the human body can’t cool itself by sweating. 

India is far from being the only nation experiencing stifling heat this year. Temperatures in Thailand and Bangladesh have been soaring, while Yunnan province in China is grappling with drought.
Temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal in parts of northwest and west-central India in May, the weather office said. 

It predicted that El Nino may develop during the upcoming monsoon season, a weather pattern that is associated with drier conditions and reduced rainfall in India. However, that may be offset by positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions which are also likely to develop and could bring greater monsoon rainfall. 

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Inflation likely to be determined by heatwaves, El Nino: Monthly eco review

Goa beaches to get trained dogs, AI-powered systems for safety operations

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, support for wrestlers grows

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

Topics :Heatwave in IndiaEarth temperatureIMDEl Nino

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story