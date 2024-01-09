Home / India News / Delhi AQI: City continues to grapple with very poor air quality, low temp

Delhi AQI: City continues to grapple with very poor air quality, low temp

Delhi's temperature for the day is likely to linger at the lower end of the scale around 11 degrees Celsius

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi remains in the "very poor" category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the city close to "severe". The data on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the AQI in most parts of Delhi was above 300.

The data showed that the AQI in ITO was 348, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 374, Ashok Vihar was 356,and Wazirpur was 397. Other areas, such as Pusa (403), Patparganj (414), RK Puram (410), and Punjabi Bagh (405), fell into the "severe" category.

In the air quality index, readings between zero and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". For reference, AQI values at or below 100 are considered satisfactory, while levels above 100 are considered unhealthy.

The air quality has been "very poor" for a few weeks now, with December 2023 being recorded as the most polluted December in the last five years for Delhi. Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) in the month was 348. The last highest average recorded had been 360 in 2018.

Delhi temperature likely to hover at 11 degrees Celsius

Today, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to range between 10 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 21 degrees Celsius (maximum). The temperature, however, is likely to linger at the lower end of the scale, around 11 degrees Celsius. The forecast is also likely to remain cloudy.

The weather for the remainder of the week is likely to remain the same, with the temperature rising slightly towards the end of the week, up to 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Monday, 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather-related conditions. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degree Celsius, two notches below the expected average for the season.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

